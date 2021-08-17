Fujifilm Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Disrupting OR Space with Systems Integration Solution

FUJIFILM Medical Systems USA, Inc. (Lexington, MA, USA) has been awarded the 2021 Global New Product Innovation Award by Frost & Sullivan (San Antonio, TX, USA), a growth strategy consulting and research firm, based on its recent analysis of the global market for operating room (OR) systems integration.FUJIFILM’s systems integration solution comprising Intelligent Launch, Synapse Mobility, and Synapse VNA seamlessly marries medical imaging in the OR with back-end IT. These products offer surgeons quick connectivity to the patient's file and present images and data on OR displays with just a few clicks. Fujifilm's platform addresses a market need for a full-fledged enterprise imaging strategy with a vendor neutral archive (VNA) solution to save the data and make it accessible from a single source. The company is the only OR vendor that provides such a solution because it has its own VNA.FUJIFILM offers its VNA with mutual archives, partners with VNA teams, and sells an enterprise viewer called Synapse Mobility. Through a mobile or web interface, the Synapse VNA is used to access radiography, cardiology, surgery videos, visible light imaging, or any kind of clinical image or data captured in departments throughout the hospital. When viewing the surgical monitor in the OR, the clinical staff can use Synapse® Mobility to compare previously collected images with the current endoscopic images. This allows surgeons to conduct quick surgical planning and preparation in the OR prior to each procedure."With the healthcare and Medtech industries moving toward more IT-based solutions, Fujifilm is leading the way with its higher functionality, lower cost routing solution with a zero/small footprint," said Dr. Bejoy Daniel, Senior Industry Analyst. "Fujifilm's systems integration solution offers a holistic view to the OR staff, covering the endoscopy, digital radiography, imaging, and other departments with a single solution."