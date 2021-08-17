We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Fujifilm

Offers diagnostic imaging products, including FCR” digital x-ray imaging and diagnostic systems, “Synapse” medical-us... read more Featured Products:

COVID-19 Ag Test

CT System

X-ray System

Flat Panel Detector

Flat Panel Detector
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
26 Aug 2021 - 29 Aug 2021
Virtual Venue
WCO-IOF-ESCEO 2021 - World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases
27 Aug 2021 - 31 Aug 2021
ESTRO 2021 – Annual Congress of the European Society of Radiology & Oncology
27 Aug 2021 - 30 Aug 2021
Virtual Venue
ESC Congress 2021 – European Society of Cardiology

Fujifilm Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Disrupting OR Space with Systems Integration Solution

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Aug 2021
Print article
Illustration
Illustration
FUJIFILM Medical Systems USA, Inc. (Lexington, MA, USA) has been awarded the 2021 Global New Product Innovation Award by Frost & Sullivan (San Antonio, TX, USA), a growth strategy consulting and research firm, based on its recent analysis of the global market for operating room (OR) systems integration.

FUJIFILM’s systems integration solution comprising Intelligent Launch, Synapse Mobility, and Synapse VNA seamlessly marries medical imaging in the OR with back-end IT. These products offer surgeons quick connectivity to the patient's file and present images and data on OR displays with just a few clicks. Fujifilm's platform addresses a market need for a full-fledged enterprise imaging strategy with a vendor neutral archive (VNA) solution to save the data and make it accessible from a single source. The company is the only OR vendor that provides such a solution because it has its own VNA.

FUJIFILM offers its VNA with mutual archives, partners with VNA teams, and sells an enterprise viewer called Synapse Mobility. Through a mobile or web interface, the Synapse VNA is used to access radiography, cardiology, surgery videos, visible light imaging, or any kind of clinical image or data captured in departments throughout the hospital. When viewing the surgical monitor in the OR, the clinical staff can use Synapse® Mobility to compare previously collected images with the current endoscopic images. This allows surgeons to conduct quick surgical planning and preparation in the OR prior to each procedure.

"With the healthcare and Medtech industries moving toward more IT-based solutions, Fujifilm is leading the way with its higher functionality, lower cost routing solution with a zero/small footprint," said Dr. Bejoy Daniel, Senior Industry Analyst. "Fujifilm's systems integration solution offers a holistic view to the OR staff, covering the endoscopy, digital radiography, imaging, and other departments with a single solution."

Related Links:
FUJIFILM Medical Systems USA, Inc.
Frost & Sullivan



Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Image: The HealthLake cloud-based data repository organizes massive medical data (Photo courtesy of AWS)

New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers

Amazon Web Services (AWS; Seattle, WA, USA) has made available its HealthLake cloud-based data repository for use by healthcare and life sciences organizations. Designed to help providers organize and... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Mobile Heart-Lung Machine Improves Heart Attack Survival
Digital Therapeutic Device Augments HF Management
Microbubble Technology Releases Oxygen on Demand
Image: Dr. Praveen Arany, developer of the UB PBM protocol for burn therapy (Photo courtesy of Douglas Levere/UB)

Biophotonic Treatment Accelerates Burn Wound Healing

A new study suggests that low dose photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy can speed up recovery and reduce inflammation in third-degree burns. Researchers at the U.S. National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Bioinductive Implant Significantly Improves Shoulder Function
Conformable Plug Facilitates Peripheral Vascular Embolization
Cryotherapy System Treats Superficial Bladder Cancer
Image: The FAST-FIX FLEX Meniscal Repair System (Photo courtesy of Smith+Nephew)

Meniscal Repair System Extends All-Inside Access

A surgeon-guided, bendable needle and shaft repair system provide access to all zones of the meniscus, resulting in long-term benefits to the patient. The Smith & Nephew (London, United Kingdom)... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Image: The Elitone controller and GelPad (Photo courtesy of Elidah)

Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence

A non-invasive device helps women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) perform Kegel pelvic floor exercises, allowing them to regain control of their bladder. The Elidah (Monroe, CT, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
Osmotic Bolus Injector Reduces Injection Frequency
Thermal Imaging Improves Diabetes-Related Ulcer Assessment
Image: Electron microscopy images of coated and uncoated ET tubes (Photo courtesy of CHOP)

Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations

A new study shows how a coating that releases antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) over a two-week period reduces upper-airway inflammation and subglottic stenosis (SGS) following intubation. Developed at... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE