We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
13 Nov 2021 - 15 Nov 2021
Medical Fair China 2021
15 Nov 2021 - 18 Nov 2021
Medica 2021
20 Nov 2021 - 21 Nov 2021
ASUS 2021 – 4th Congress of the Asian Surgical Ultrasound Society

44th World Hospital Congress Kicks Off with Healthcare Leaders Coming Together for Four-Day Event

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Nov 2021
Print article
Image: First day at 44th World Hospital Congress (Photo courtesy of The International Hospital Federation)
Image: First day at 44th World Hospital Congress (Photo courtesy of The International Hospital Federation)

The 44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) organized by the International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, a year later than originally planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHC is a unique global forum connecting leaders and decision-makers of hospitals, health services, and healthcare organizations to share knowledge and good practices, exchange new ideas and innovations, and network with other senior executives from across the international healthcare community. The WHC is the premier event in the IHF calendar and their organizing partner and host for the 44th WHC is La Unió Catalana d’Hospitals (UCH). For the first time, the WHC is fully hybrid, facilitating the participation of more than 1,200 delegates from over 70 countries in the entire program whether they attend in-person and virtually over a period of four days from 8-11 November.

The theme for this 44th WHC is “People on board: Transforming healthcare by blending agility, responsiveness, and resilience”. For four days, leaders and decision-makers in the healthcare community will share knowledge and good practices, exchange new ideas and innovations, and network with other senior executives. The 44th WHC features more than 70 plenary and parallel sessions, 300 speakers, 200 posters, 60 paper presentations, 60 lightning talk presentations and 30 exhibitors.

Dr. Enric Mangas, President of the UCH and Chair of the Organizing Committee, underlined the importance of knowledge exchange between hospital leaders as they focus their efforts on building back from the pandemic:

“In Barcelona we have an outstanding opportunity to move forward together in improving healthcare. And we’ll do so with a firm commitment to people. We propose a journey through all the opportunities offered by technology and knowledge, with an incursion in humanism, to ensure there is health and social care of value for everyone and anyone who needs it. And put in place learnings on how we can transform our healthcare services to be agile, responsive and resilient to meet people’s needs.”

“The World Hospital Congress gives us the chance to reflect on our accomplishments and progress, learn from one another and better navigate what lies ahead,” added Deborah Bowen, FACHE, CAE, president and Chief Executive Officer of the American College of Healthcare Executives Federation who will commence her role as President of the IHF at the closing ceremony.

Related Links:
The International Hospital Federation 


Print article
NUVO

Latest Business News

Radcal

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Sensor Optimizes Management of Compartment Syndrome
Noninvasive Magnetic Brain Stimulation Therapy Brings Rapid Remission to 80% of ...
Guided Coagulation System Treats Persistent AF
Image: The rewarming period following HIE cooling can cause seizures (Photo courtesy of Thermakid)

Oxygen-Deprived Newborn Rewarming May Trigger Seizures

Newborns whom undergo cooling therapy to protect them from hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) are at an elevated risk of seizures and brain damage during the rewarming period, according to a new study.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Hologic Launches NovaSure V5 Global Endometrial Ablation Device
Smart Knee Implant Enables Remote Patient Monitoring
Fujifilm Launches First FDA Cleared Dual-Channel Endoscope for Upper and Lower GI...
Image: Custom clavicle plate developed through modeling (Photo courtesy of Sanne Van Cleef/ KU Leuven)

Custom Clavicle Fixation Plates Optimize Fracture Healing

Computer-designed clavicle fracture fixation plates provide geometrical and stiffness features that can mechanically outperform commercial plates, claims a new study. Researchers at Katholieke Universiteit... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes
Image: Experts concur that PET/CT in pregnant women can be performed if necessary (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

PET/CT in Pregnant Women Acceptable to Many Radiologists

A recent poll reveals a majority of nuclear medicine physicians would consider positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) scanning in pregnant women, when warranted. Researchers at the... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Microsphere Embolization Technology Treats Knee Osteoarthritis
Bite Block Improves Oxygenation During GI Procedures
RPM System Provides Cardiac Monitoring Service
Image: VUNO Med-DeepECG (Photo courtesy of VUNO inc.)

AI-Based ECG Analysis Software Zeroes in on Heart Failure, Myocardial Infarction and Arrhythmia

VUNO inc. (Seoul, South Korea) has received breakthrough device designation from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (KFDA) for the company's artificial intelligence-based electrocardiogram (ECG)... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE