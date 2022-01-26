We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

IBM Sells Watson Health Assets to Focus on Platform-Based Hybrid Cloud and AI Strategy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Jan 2022
IBM (Armonk, NY, USA) and Francisco Partners (San Francisco, CA, USA) have signed a definitive agreement under which Francisco Partners will acquire healthcare data and analytics assets from IBM that are currently part of the Watson Health business.

The assets acquired by Francisco Partners include extensive and diverse data sets and products, including Health Insights, MarketScan, Clinical Development, Social Program Management, Micromedex, and imaging software offerings. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of this year and is subject to customary regulatory clearances.

Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in over 400 technology companies. The company has extensive experience in healthcare technology and its healthcare investments have focused on companies that are leveraging technology to provide innovative products and solutions to the healthcare ecosystem including patients, providers, payers, pharma, life sciences and governments.

“Today’s agreement with Francisco Partners is a clear next step as IBM becomes even more focused on our platform-based hybrid cloud and AI strategy,” said Tom Rosamilia, Senior Vice President, IBM Software. “IBM remains committed to Watson, our broader AI business, and to the clients and partners we support in healthcare IT. Through this transaction, Francisco Partners acquires data and analytics assets that will benefit from the enhanced investment and expertise of a healthcare industry focused portfolio.”

“We have followed IBM’s journey in healthcare data and analytics for a number of years and have a deep appreciation for its portfolio of innovative healthcare products,” said Ezra Perlman, Co-President at Francisco Partners. “IBM built a market leading team and provides its customers with mission critical products and outstanding service.”

IBM 
Francisco Partners


