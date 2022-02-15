We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Global Mobile Operating Tables Market Driven by Key Developments in Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Feb 2022
Image: Increasing demand for mobile operating tables (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Image: Increasing demand for mobile operating tables (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

The demand within the global market for mobile operating tables has been rising on account of key developments in the surgery department within healthcare.

These are the latest findings of Transparency Market Research (Albany NY, USA), a market intelligence provider.

Hospital beds, operating tables, and rest pads are an important part of the infrastructure of hospitals and healthcare centers. Mobile operating tables refer to movable tables used to lay down patients during surgical procedures and are designed to fit the needs of the surgeons and patients. These tables are extensively used across hospitals that specialize in invasive treatment which is a key standpoint for the growth of the global market for mobile operating tables.

A number of healthcare centers only provide non-movable operating tables which often results in hassles before, after, and during surgical procedures. However, several efforts to overhaul the healthcare sector are expected to result in the availability of mobile operating tables across all healthcare centers, especially the ones in developed economies. Hospitals and healthcare centers have become proactive towards the deployment of useful tools, aids, and equipments in order to facilitate better treatments.

Furthermore, investments made by various regional governments towards the betterment of healthcare infrastructure are another key driver of demand within the global market for mobile operating tables. Additionally, the ease offered by mobile operating tables during surgical procedures has also created tremendous demand within the global market. Also, the incidence of diseases and disorders that necessitate surgical treatments has also played a pivotal role in the growth of the global mobile operating tables market. Increased awareness of the masses about various medical and healthcare devices and aids will enhance the growth prospects of the global market for mobile operating tables.

Geographically, the demand within the mobile operating tables market in North America has been increasing at a faster pace. This can attributed to the replacement of immobile tables with mobile operating tables across the entire healthcare industry in the US and Canada. Besides, huge-scale investments made by the government towards the betterment of healthcare facilities in the US and Canada will also continue to aid market growth.

