International Hospital Federation (IHF) Announces 46th World Hospital Congress (WHC) to Be Hosted by Lisbon in 2023

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) has announced that the 46th World Hospital Congress (WHC) will be held at the Lisbon Congress Centre (Portugal) on 25–27 October 2023.

In a successful bid to host the 46th WHC, a distinguished consortium of Portuguese healthcare organizations came together to submit a joint proposal. The Portuguese Association for Hospital Development (APDH), the Portuguese Association of Private Hospitals (APHP), and the Portuguese Association of Hospital Administrators (APAH) will work together, along with the IHF, to host this global event.

The WHC is a unique global forum connecting leaders and decision-makers of hospitals, health services, and healthcare organizations to share knowledge and good practices, exchange new ideas and innovations, and network with other senior executives from across the international healthcare community. The themes and takeaways of the WHC are impactful, and participation is a meaningful and rewarding experience.

“The World Hospital Congress is the IHF’s flagship event, bringing hospital and healthcare leaders together annually in different worldwide destinations. From a range of excellent proposals, we are delighted the 46th edition of Congress will be hosted by the city of Lisbon in 2023,” said Ronald Lavater, CEO of the IHF. “Collaboration is a fundamental principle of the IHF and the teaming up of these three Portuguese organizations was a real strength of the bid. We are looking forward to working with our full IHF member APDH, and our two premier association members APHP and APAH to build a theme and programme together.”

“It is with great honour and responsibility that we accept the distinction of hosting the 46th IHF WHC in Lisbon. We look forward to working together with health professionals and experts both at national and international level, aiming to contribute to building better health systems, ensuring and improving the health of populations in these troubled and challenging times,” stated the consortium while expressing its commitment to international knowledge exchange and enthusiasm for hosting the 46th WHC.

