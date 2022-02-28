We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
10 Mar 2022 - 13 Mar 2022
KIMES 2022 – Korea International Medical & Hospital Equipment Show
12 Mar 2022 - 16 Mar 2022
AIUM 2022 – Annual Meeting of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine
14 Mar 2022 - 18 Mar 2022
HIMSS 2022 - Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society

International Hospital Federation (IHF) Announces 46th World Hospital Congress (WHC) to Be Hosted by Lisbon in 2023

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Feb 2022
Print article
Image: 46th WHC to be held at Lisbon Congress Centre, Portugal on 25-27 October 2023 (Photo courtesy of IHF)
Image: 46th WHC to be held at Lisbon Congress Centre, Portugal on 25-27 October 2023 (Photo courtesy of IHF)

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) has announced that the 46th World Hospital Congress (WHC) will be held at the Lisbon Congress Centre (Portugal) on 25–27 October 2023.

In a successful bid to host the 46th WHC, a distinguished consortium of Portuguese healthcare organizations came together to submit a joint proposal. The Portuguese Association for Hospital Development (APDH), the Portuguese Association of Private Hospitals (APHP), and the Portuguese Association of Hospital Administrators (APAH) will work together, along with the IHF, to host this global event.

The WHC is a unique global forum connecting leaders and decision-makers of hospitals, health services, and healthcare organizations to share knowledge and good practices, exchange new ideas and innovations, and network with other senior executives from across the international healthcare community. The themes and takeaways of the WHC are impactful, and participation is a meaningful and rewarding experience.

“The World Hospital Congress is the IHF’s flagship event, bringing hospital and healthcare leaders together annually in different worldwide destinations. From a range of excellent proposals, we are delighted the 46th edition of Congress will be hosted by the city of Lisbon in 2023,” said Ronald Lavater, CEO of the IHF. “Collaboration is a fundamental principle of the IHF and the teaming up of these three Portuguese organizations was a real strength of the bid. We are looking forward to working with our full IHF member APDH, and our two premier association members APHP and APAH to build a theme and programme together.”

“It is with great honour and responsibility that we accept the distinction of hosting the 46th IHF WHC in Lisbon. We look forward to working together with health professionals and experts both at national and international level, aiming to contribute to building better health systems, ensuring and improving the health of populations in these troubled and challenging times,” stated the consortium while expressing its commitment to international knowledge exchange and enthusiasm for hosting the 46th WHC.

Related Links:
The International Hospital Federation 


Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
First AI-Powered Cerebral Aneurysm Detection Solution Creates Significant Financial...
Werfen’s GEM Premier ChemSTAT Analyzer Delivers Rapid, Lab-Quality BMP Results at...
Handheld Brain Bleed Detector Uses Near-Infrared Technology to Identify Traumatic...
Image: G-Net deep-learning technique (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Deep-Learning Technique Predicts Clinical Treatment Outcomes

A new deep-learning technique simulates counterfactual, time-varying, and dynamic treatment strategies, allowing doctors to choose the best course of action. The deep-learning technique, called G-Net,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Nanofiber-Based Wound Dressings Can Prevent Surgical Site Infections
New Virtual Reality Technology Could Reduce Need for Multiple Heart Surgeries and...
Breakthrough Hands-Free Robotic System Significantly Improves CT-Guided Percutaneous...
Image: ArthroFree wireless surgical camera system (Photo courtesy of Lazurite Holdings LLC)

Wireless Camera System for Minimally Invasive Surgery Improves OR Productivity

A wireless camera system for minimally invasive surgery is designed to deliver improved operating room productivity, patient safety, and economic value through cost-savings, energy efficiency, and reduced... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable, Wireless EEG Monitoring Platform Allows Neurologists to Monitor for Se...
World’s First Credit-Card-Sized Personal ECG Delivers Medical-Grade, Single-Lead...
Self-Learning Algorithm Identifies Early Vascular Disease by Scanning High-Resol...
Image: AI Algorithm Spots Difficult-to-Diagnose Cardiac Conditions (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

New AI Tool Can Identify and Distinguish Between Difficult-to-Diagnose Life-Threatening Heart Conditions

For the first time, a team of physician-scientists has developed an algorithm that can spot difficult-to-diagnose cardiac conditions. Physician-scientists in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018

 

2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE