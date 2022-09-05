Telefex Acquires Bariatric Stapling Technology Innovator

Teleflex Incorporated (Wayne, PA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Standard Bariatrics, Inc. (Cincinnati, OH, USA) which has commercialized an innovative powered stapling technology for bariatric surgery. Under the terms of the agreement, Teleflex will acquire Standard Bariatrics for an upfront cash payment of USD 170 million at closing, with additional consideration of up to USD 130 million payable upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones.

The Titan SGS from Standard Bariatrics addresses unmet needs in sleeve gastrectomy by offering surgeons the longest continuous staple cutline of 23 centimeters. This first-of-its-kind stapler may help users achieve more consistent and symmetrical sleeve pouch anatomy, setting their patients up for optimized outcomes. While every patient's anatomy is different, the Titan SGS long staple line enables surgeons to plan and place staples in one firing, minimizing variations sometimes associated with the use of multiple overlapping short-cartridge staple firings. Additionally, the design may result in a more secure staple line and fewer chances of leaks, as evidenced with higher burst pressures.

“Teleflex’s strategy is to invest in innovative products and technologies that can meaningfully enhance clinical efficacy, patient safety and comfort, reduce complications, and lower the overall cost of care,” said Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The acquisition of Standard Bariatrics adds an exciting and differentiated product serving the large and growing sleeve gastrectomy market, which we estimate to be approximately 120,000 procedures annually in the U.S. In addition, the deal enables Teleflex to leverage our strength in our existing bariatric surgeon call point, with a differentiated product that complements many of our key surgical products, including our ligation portfolio, MiniLap Percutaneous Surgical System and Weck EFx Fascial Closure Portfolio.”

Founded in 1943, Teleflex has grown from an operating company focused on engineering to a pureplay medical device company through a series of acquisitions.

2020 Z-Medica - General & plastic surgery; general hospital & healthcare supply; wound management

2018 Essential Medical - Cardiology

2017 Neotract - Urology; wound management

2017 Pyng Medical - Drug delivery; obstetrics & gynecology

2017 Vascular Solutions - Cardiology; general hospital & healthcare supply; wound management

2016 Nostix - Drug delivery

2015 Truphatek International- Endoscopy

2014 Mayo Healthcare - Distribution company

2014 Mini-Lap Technologies - General & plastic surgery

2013 Vidacare - Drug delivery; general & plastic surgery; patient monitoring

2013 Innolap Surgical - Endoscopy; general & plastic surgery

2013 Ultimate Medical - Anesthesia & respiratory

2013 Eon Surgical - Endoscopy; general & plastic surgery

2012 LMA International - Anesthesia & respiratory

2012 Hotspur Technologies - Cardiology; drug delivery

2012 Semprus Biosciences - Drug delivery; in vitro diagnostics

2012 Axiom Technology Partners - Endoscopy

2007 Arrow International - Vascular access products

2004 Hudson RCI - Respiratory therapy products

1994 General Medical OEM Division – OEM design and development

1993 Edward Weck Incorporated - Surgical instruments

1991 Pilling - Surgical instruments

1989 Willy Rusch AG - Medical devices for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures

