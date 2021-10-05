We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
07 Oct 2021 - 09 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
ESMRMB 2021 – 38th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and Biology
08 Oct 2021 - 12 Oct 2021
ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021 - Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists
08 Oct 2021 - 11 Oct 2021
JFR 2021 - Journées Francophones de Radiologie

Affordable Healthcare Challenges Heart Attack Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Oct 2021
Print article
Financial barriers to healthcare in the year following a heart attack are linked to worse health outcomes, particularly for women, according to a new study.

Researchers at Yale University School of Medicine (Yale; New Haven, CT, USA), The University of Missouri (Kansas City, USA), and other institutions conducted a survey among 3,437 acute myocardial infarct (AMI) patients (ages 18-55) one month and one year after their hospitalization. The researcher examined the prevalence of financial barriers and their association with health status 12 months post‐AMI.

The results showed that women (22.3%) reported more financial barriers to medications than men (17.2%), but that the rates of financial barriers to services were similar, at about 30%. Analysis revealed that financial barriers resulted in worse mental functional status, greater depressive symptomatology, lower quality of life, and higher perceived stress for both sexes. The study was published on October 14, 2016, in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA).

“Contrary to our hypothesis, both men and women who reported having a financial barrier were significantly worse off one year after their heart attack,” said lead author Adam Beckman, BSc, of Yale. “We suspected women may experience greater challenges than men; they often have lower income and less complete medical coverage than men, and care for multiple generations of family. This may in part explain why young women have worse outcomes following a heart attack as compared with similarly-aged men.”

“Our study emphasizes that patients need us to think about their social needs, not just their clinical symptoms,” said senior author assistant professor of medicine Erica Spatz, MD, MHS, of Yale School of Medicine. “We have not completed our job if we discharge patients from the hospital and recommend they use medications or services like cardiac rehab that they cannot afford.”

Related Links:
Yale University School of Medicine
University of Missouri

Print article

Latest Hospital News News

Channels

AI

view channel
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...

Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks

A service that combines medical device expertise, artificial intelligence (AI), and process management tools aids hospitals in their fight against cybersecurity threats. The GE Healthcare (GE, Little Chalfont, United Kingdom) Skeye platform is a security operations center (SOC) designed to augment hospitals’ existing... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Implantable Neurostimulator Treats Central Sleep Apnea
Digital Therapeutic Device Augments HF Management
POC MRI Helps Evaluate Intracerebral Hemorrhage
Image: The CardioNXT system (Photo courtesy of CardioNXT)

Guided Ablation System Treats Cardiac Arrhythmias

A novel cardiac mapping and ablation platform enables examination and treatment of target tissues with precision and accuracy. The CardioNXT (Westminster, CO, USA) platform is comprised of two physical... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Biomimetic System Repairs Cartilage Defects
Robotics Arthoplasty System Helps Restore Active Lifestyle
Connected Surgical System Enhances Patient Outcomes
Image: Synthetic polymers can help protect organs targeted for transplant (Photo courtesy of UBC)

Novel Coating Might Curb Organ Transplant Rejection

Using immunosuppressive polymers to coat blood vessels of organs for transplant can substantially diminish rejection, according to a new study. Developed at the University of British Columbia (UBC;... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth
Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand
Arterial Transposition Correction Reduces Pregnancy Risk
Image: The Infyna Chic intermittent catheter in pink (Photo courtesy of Hollister)

Hydrophilic Catheter Promotes Discrete Bladder Drainage

A new intermittent catheter helps women who use them void comfortably and with a high level of discretion. The Hollister (Libertyville, IL, USA) Infyna Chic is a ready to use, disposable, 13 cm long... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Reusable Mattress Warmer Treats Neonatal Hypothermia
Neuromuscular Stimulator Treats Gait Deficits in MS Patients
Osmotic Bolus Injector Reduces Injection Frequency
Image: The Nevisense EIS device (Photo courtesy of SciBase)

Diagnostic Support Tool Improves Melanoma Detection

A new point-of-care (POC) device helps detect malignant melanoma by gathering and analyzing precise electrical measurements in the skin. The SciBase (Sundbyberg, Sweden) Nevisense device uses electrical... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Nanodrone Detects Toxic Gases in Hazardous Environments
3D-Printed Mesh Facilitates Orthopedic Brace Manufacture
Smartphone App Detects Pediatric Middle Ear Infections
Image: A floating 3D scaffold providing efficient tissue engineering monitoring (Photo courtesy of ACS Nano).

3D Body Mapping Helps Repair Cellular Damage

A new study reveals an innovative three-dimensional (3D) instrumented mapping technology that can monitor and track the behavior of engineered cells and tissues. Developed by researchers at Purdue University... Read more

Business

view channel
Baxter to Acquire Hillrom, Targeting Expansion in Digital and Connected Care Sol...
New AI Algorithm Crunches Massive Amounts of Real-World Data to Find New Uses for...
Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
Illustration

Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market to Reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2028

The global PET-CT scanner device market size is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028 to reach USD 3.34 billion by 2028, driven primarily by the increasing need to overcome the shortfalls... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE