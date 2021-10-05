Great Ormond Street Hospital to Build New Research Facility

ARAB HEALTH COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- MEDICA 2021 and COMPAMED 2021 to Restart as In-Person Events from November 15-18, 2021 in Germany
- Implantable AI System for Early Detection and Treatment of Illnesses Detects Pathological Changes without Medical Supervision
- Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Management Solutions for Hospitals
- BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of 'One-Stick Hospital Stay'
- Baxter to Acquire Hillrom, Targeting Expansion in Digital and Connected Care Solutions Worldwide
- ECMO Life Support Offers Sickest COVID-19 Patients Slimmer Chance of Survival than Once Thought
- Merck and Ridgeback’s Experimental Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Halves Risk of Hospitalization or Death
- Unsupervised AI Predicts COVID-19 Progression and Patient Survival Directly from Chest CT Images
- Gilead’s Remdesivir Delivered Orally in Capsule Could Reduce COVID Hospitalizations
- Widely Used Beta-Blocker Costing Only USD 2 Proves Beneficial When Administered to COVID-19 Patients
- Philips Introduces Future of Healthcare at Arab Health 2021
- Konica Minolta Presents Comprehensive Portfolio of Diagnostic Imaging Solutions at Arab Health 2021
- GE Healthcare Showcases Intelligently Efficient Offerings at Arab Health 2021
- Arab Health 2021 Showcases Latest Healthcare Technologies and Innovations in Post-Pandemic Edition
- Edan Instruments Presents World's First GMR Magnetic Immunoassay System at Arab Health