We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
07 Oct 2021 - 09 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
ESMRMB 2021 – 38th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and Biology
08 Oct 2021 - 12 Oct 2021
ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021 - Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists
08 Oct 2021 - 11 Oct 2021
JFR 2021 - Journées Francophones de Radiologie

Great Ormond Street Hospital to Build New Research Facility

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Oct 2021
Print article
Image: An artist’s rendering of the Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children (Photo courtesy of GOSH).
Image: An artist’s rendering of the Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children (Photo courtesy of GOSH).
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH; London, United Kingdom) and University College London (UCL; United Kingdom) are constructing a new, state-of-the-art research center.

The Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Diseases in Children will be built adjacent to GOSH and the UCL Institute of Child Health, and will provide cutting-edge technology, equipment, and office space for up to 400 world-leading scientists and clinicians. The center will contain a variety of research laboratories to study rare diseases and develop treatments. A good manufacturing practice (GMP) facility on the fourth floor will aid laboratories to manufacture specialist products for new therapies, clinical trials, and patient treatments.

The six-story building will have a total floor space of more than 13,000m², with equipment rooms and workspaces to develop diagnostic procedures, manufacture gene and cell therapies, and to create personalized medical devices. Additional features will include a cardiology suite; a flow cytometry suite for the counting, storing, and analysis of cells with laser technology; a new outpatient clinic; and research write-up areas, meeting rooms, and spaces to allow scientists and medical teams to collaborate and progress with their work. Two large laboratories will be located on the lower ground floor.

“The really exciting thing about the new building is the possibility of creating a working environment that brings everyone together. As a clinician, I need to explore my options for treating a patient with experts who can help me develop them,” said Professor Andrew Taylor, MD, of GOSH and UCL. “A variety of different professionals under one roof will allow us to turn innovative thinking into practical solutions. The centre will also give us a manufacturing capacity to develop these solutions at scale so we can help more and more patients.”

The new research center, named in the honor of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Emir of Abu Dhabi and first president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will operate as a partnership between Great Ormond Street Hospital, UCL, and the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (London, United Kingdom). Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2017 and is expected to be completed by 2018.

Related Links:
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children
University College London
Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity

Print article

Latest Hospital News News

Channels

AI

view channel
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Digital Therapeutic Device Augments HF Management
Microbubble Technology Releases Oxygen on Demand
UV-C Device Transforms Mobile Phones Into a Sanitizing Tool
Image: The Ventec V+Pro Ventilator (Photo courtesy of Ventec Life Systems)

Advanced Portable Ventilator Augments Respiratory Care

A compact ventilator provides continuous or intermittent respiratory support for the care of individuals who require mechanical ventilation. The V+Pro Ventilator, the result of a collaboration between... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Marrow Access Device Aids Orthopaedic Joint Regeneration
Novel Biomimetic System Repairs Cartilage Defects
Dynamic Scoliosis Treatment Provides Non-Fusion Option
Image: The reSept ASD Occluder (Photo courtesy of atHeart Medical)

Innovative Implantable Occluder Treats Isolated ASDs

A new atrial septal defect (ASD) occluder aims to establish a new standard of care for structural heart treatments. The atHeart Medical (Baar, Switzerland) reSept ASD Occluder is a low-profile, metal-free,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Arterial Transposition Correction Reduces Pregnancy Risk
Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Image: Women after menopause gave a higher risk of heart disease (Photo courtesy of 123rf)

Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease

A new statement by The American Heart Association (AHA; Dallas, TX, USA) highlights the transition period into menopause as a key risk factor for coronary heart disease (CHD) in women. The statement,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
CRM Software Helps Manage Workflows and Scheduling
Novel Hospital Bed Reduces Incontinence Worries
Image: The Osmotic WBI allows self-administration of large and viscous drug doses (Photo courtesy of Subcuject)

Osmotic Bolus Injector Reduces Injection Frequency

A novel osmotic drive powers low-cost bolus injection technology that can be applied to a broad range of drugs. The Subcuject (Hellebaek, Denmark) Osmotic Wearable Bolus Injector (WBI) is a low-cost,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
3D Body Mapping Helps Repair Cellular Damage
3D-Printed Mesh Facilitates Orthopedic Brace Manufacture
Digital Avatar Helps Plan Personalized Therapies
Image: A new study suggests that reflected radio waves can identify behavioral patterns (Photo courtesy of MIT).

Movement-Tracking System Collects Health and Behavioral Data

A new study describes how a low-power radio-frequency (RF) tracking system can provide insights about how people interact with each other and the environment. The Marko system, under development at... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2021 and COMPAMED 2021 to Restart as In-Person Events from November 15-18,...
Implantable AI System for Early Detection and Treatment of Illnesses Detects Pat...
Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Manag...
Illustration

Global Operating Room Equipment Market Expected to Surpass USD 40 Billion in 2027

The global operating room (OR) equipment market was valued at around USD 30 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period to surpass USD 40 billion by 2027.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE